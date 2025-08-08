Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 2,069 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,685 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,204 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 90,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,532,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 116,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $43.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 0.79. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.76 and a 1-year high of $60.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.42.

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 8th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.75%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GBCI. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

In other Glacier Bancorp news, insider Lee Kenneth Groom sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $35,392.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 11,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,252.32. This represents a 6.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

