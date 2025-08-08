Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 49,764 Shares of Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ:SNBR – Free Report) by 102.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,764 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Sleep Number worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. bought a new position in Sleep Number during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Sleep Number by 218.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8,209 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Sleep Number by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 8,642 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Sleep Number by 6,582.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 7,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Wealth Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Sleep Number from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group set a $7.00 price objective on Sleep Number in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st.

Shares of SNBR stock opened at $9.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $209.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.97 and its 200 day moving average is $9.48. Sleep Number Corporation has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $20.75.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $327.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sleep Number Corporation will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides smart adjustable bases under the FlextFit brand, and smart beds under the Climate 360 name.

