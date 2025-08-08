Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Holdings in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 47.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,402 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 64,549 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 6,915.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 49,078,048 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $492,253,000 after purchasing an additional 48,378,444 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ford Motor by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,508,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $460,444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925,993 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,314,829 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $369,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699,857 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 29,642,389 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $293,460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,295,086 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 22,512,285 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $222,872,000 after purchasing an additional 10,535,335 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Andrew Frick sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 113,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,329. This trade represents a 20.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

F stock opened at $11.28 on Friday. Ford Motor Company has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $11.97. The firm has a market cap of $44.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $50.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.91 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on F shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Dbs Bank cut Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.53.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

