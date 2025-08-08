Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in AXOS FINANCIAL, INC (NYSE:AX)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in AXOS FINANCIAL, INC (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in AXOS FINANCIAL were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get AXOS FINANCIAL alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AX. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of AXOS FINANCIAL by 16.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AXOS FINANCIAL during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in AXOS FINANCIAL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,679,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AXOS FINANCIAL by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of AXOS FINANCIAL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

AXOS FINANCIAL Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of AX opened at $84.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.69. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. AXOS FINANCIAL, INC has a twelve month low of $54.46 and a twelve month high of $88.46.

AXOS FINANCIAL ( NYSE:AX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.12. AXOS FINANCIAL had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $321.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AXOS FINANCIAL, INC will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

AXOS FINANCIAL announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, May 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AX has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of AXOS FINANCIAL from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of AXOS FINANCIAL from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of AXOS FINANCIAL from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AXOS FINANCIAL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on AXOS FINANCIAL from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on AX

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 13,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.38, for a total transaction of $1,191,904.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 67,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,759,734.80. The trade was a 17.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

AXOS FINANCIAL Profile

(Free Report)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AXOS FINANCIAL, INC (NYSE:AX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AXOS FINANCIAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXOS FINANCIAL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.