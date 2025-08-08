Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in MSA Safety Incorporporated were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,354,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,504,000 after acquiring an additional 674,560 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,131,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,573,000 after purchasing an additional 271,264 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,689,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 554.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 284,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,170,000 after purchasing an additional 241,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 790,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,023,000 after purchasing an additional 200,221 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE MSA opened at $177.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.96. MSA Safety Incorporporated has a 12 month low of $127.86 and a 12 month high of $187.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Announces Dividend

MSA Safety Incorporporated ( NYSE:MSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $474.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.46 million. MSA Safety Incorporporated had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporporated will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. MSA Safety Incorporporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated from $183.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $166.00 price objective on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on MSA Safety Incorporporated in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSA Safety Incorporporated presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MSA Safety Incorporporated news, Chairman Nishan J. Vartanian sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $4,839,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 35,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,710,889.32. This represents a 45.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MSA Safety Incorporporated

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

