Federated Hermes Inc. Has $652,000 Stake in Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in Chord Energy by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chord Energy by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chord Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 30,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy stock opened at $99.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 0.97. Chord Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $79.83 and a 52 week high of $156.12.

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.09). Chord Energy had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Chord Energy Corporation will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.32%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CHRD shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Chord Energy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Chord Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Chord Energy from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.54.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

