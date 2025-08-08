Federated Hermes Inc. Has $663,000 Stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.09% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETD. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 12,857.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,611,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,279,649.25. This trade represents a 0.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 11,366 shares of company stock worth $305,390 in the last three months. 10.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Thursday, July 31st.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Down 1.0%

Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $29.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $744.51 million, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.19. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.55 and a 12-month high of $33.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.01.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $160.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.20 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is 77.61%.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

See Also

