Federated Hermes Inc. Has $679,000 Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 125.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,882 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FLO. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 617.3% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 2,191.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 904.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FLO opened at $16.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.32. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.27 and a 52 week high of $23.87.

Flowers Foods Increases Dividend

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 16th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 4.49%. Flowers Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a $0.2475 dividend. This is an increase from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on FLO. Wall Street Zen downgraded Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th.

Insider Activity at Flowers Foods

In other Flowers Foods news, Director George E. Deese purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.84 per share, with a total value of $101,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,004,990 shares in the company, valued at $33,764,031.60. This represents a 0.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Caldecot Chubb III acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,640.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 45,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,133.68. This trade represents a 7.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 12,000 shares of company stock worth $202,440. Insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

