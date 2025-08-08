Federated Hermes Inc. Has $700,000 Stock Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,181 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $342,110,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,817,000. Rush Island Management LP increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 15,681,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,848 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,337,000. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,398,000.

Insider Activity at Healthcare Realty Trust

In other news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.71 per share, for a total transaction of $36,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 56,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,144.42. This represents a 4.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HR shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 31st. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of HR stock opened at $16.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.89. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $18.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 0.89.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.70% and a negative net margin of 32.95%. The business had revenue of $287.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -107.83%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.