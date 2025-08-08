Federated Hermes Inc. Has $727,000 Position in Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) by 118.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Futu were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Futu by 1,137.6% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 16,086 shares during the period. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Futu during the first quarter worth $77,172,000. GAM Holding AG increased its position in Futu by 41.7% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Futu during the 1st quarter valued at $12,687,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Futu in the 4th quarter valued at $11,482,000.

Futu Stock Performance

Shares of FUTU stock opened at $156.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.93 and a 200-day moving average of $112.60. Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $56.22 and a 52-week high of $174.36. The stock has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $603.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.86 million. Futu had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 23.07%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FUTU. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Futu from $113.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Futu from $123.70 to $143.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Futu in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Futu has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.82.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

Featured Stories

