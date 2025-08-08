Federated Hermes Inc. Has $774,000 Holdings in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Middleby were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MIDD. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Middleby by 116.7% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Middleby by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 257,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,175,000 after acquiring an additional 64,028 shares during the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Middleby in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 62,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,431,000 after purchasing an additional 12,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 100.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Middleby

In other news, Director Edward P. Garden purchased 249,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $149.59 per share, for a total transaction of $37,298,621.01. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,088,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,973,262.17. This trade represents a 8.78% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 437,910 shares of company stock worth $65,243,811. 6.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MIDD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Middleby from $186.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on Middleby from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Middleby from $188.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Middleby from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.00.

Middleby Stock Performance

Shares of MIDD stock opened at $120.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.57. The Middleby Corporation has a 52 week low of $118.09 and a 52 week high of $182.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.58.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $977.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.59 million. Middleby had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Middleby Corporation will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

