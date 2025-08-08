Federated Hermes Inc. Has $839,000 Position in Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,506 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PR. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 376.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Permian Resources during the first quarter valued at $30,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Permian Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Permian Resources in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Permian Resources by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Stock Down 2.8%

Permian Resources stock opened at $13.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Permian Resources Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.32.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

Permian Resources ( NYSE:PR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Permian Resources Corporation will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is 38.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PR has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Permian Resources from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.47.

Permian Resources Company Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

