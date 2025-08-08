Federated Hermes Inc. Has $867,000 Holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 40.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,165 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 946.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 40.5% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 174.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 832.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SIG shares. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Monday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Signet Jewelers from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Signet Jewelers in a report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.86.

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $75.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.98. Signet Jewelers Limited has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $106.28.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 0.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.13%.

About Signet Jewelers

(Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.