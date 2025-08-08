Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Position in Ringcentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ringcentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,633 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Ringcentral were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Ringcentral by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 192,958 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,778,000 after acquiring an additional 65,552 shares in the last quarter. Bastion Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ringcentral by 189.0% during the first quarter. Bastion Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,706,000 after buying an additional 203,547 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Ringcentral during the first quarter worth $256,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Ringcentral during the 1st quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ringcentral by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 44,466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 28,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RNG shares. Wall Street Zen raised Ringcentral from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Ringcentral from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ringcentral from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Ringcentral in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Ringcentral from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.62.

In other Ringcentral news, COO Kira Makagon sold 21,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total value of $586,612.65. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 413,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,439,597.39. This represents a 4.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 54,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total value of $1,451,529.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 552,820 shares in the company, valued at $14,616,560.80. This represents a 9.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 244,647 shares of company stock valued at $6,531,804. 6.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $29.10 on Friday. Ringcentral, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.58 and a fifty-two week high of $42.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -207.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.72.

Ringcentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Ringcentral had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $620.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Ringcentral’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ringcentral, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

