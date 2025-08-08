Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stock Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in HealthEquity by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,988,000 after acquiring an additional 5,594 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in HealthEquity during the fourth quarter valued at $1,505,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the period. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.55.

HealthEquity Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $91.84 on Friday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.32 and a fifty-two week high of $116.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.42 and a 200 day moving average of $97.96.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $330.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jon Kessler sold 134,183 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total transaction of $15,039,230.64. Following the sale, the director owned 253,510 shares in the company, valued at $28,413,400.80. This trade represents a 34.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total transaction of $6,528,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 75,689 shares in the company, valued at $8,519,553.84. This trade represents a 43.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 291,744 shares of company stock worth $32,705,007 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HealthEquity Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

