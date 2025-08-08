Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stock Position in Horizon Bancorp (IN) (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Horizon Bancorp (IN) (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Bancorp (IN) were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Horizon Bancorp (IN) alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBNC. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Bancorp (IN) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Horizon Bancorp (IN) during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Bancorp (IN) in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Horizon Bancorp (IN) from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Horizon Bancorp (IN) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Horizon Bancorp (IN) from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th.

Horizon Bancorp (IN) Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HBNC opened at $15.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $661.55 million, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.87. Horizon Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $19.18.

Horizon Bancorp (IN) (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Horizon Bancorp (IN) had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $66.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.45 million. On average, research analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Bancorp (IN) Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. Horizon Bancorp (IN)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.70%.

Horizon Bancorp (IN) Profile

(Free Report)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers checking, saving, money market, certificate of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits, as well as non-interest- and interest-bearing demand deposits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Bancorp (IN) (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp (IN) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp (IN) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.