Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SUI. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 16,373,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,013,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811,528 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 9,606,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,181,252,000 after buying an additional 3,644,853 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Sun Communities by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,549,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $682,429,000 after buying an additional 911,857 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Sun Communities by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,829,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,012,000 after buying an additional 49,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,364,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,769,000 after acquiring an additional 40,832 shares in the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Sun Communities

In related news, Director Jeff Blau acquired 3,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $117.99 per share, with a total value of $432,433.35. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,433.35. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SUI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Sun Communities from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.86.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

SUI stock opened at $125.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 7.08 and a quick ratio of 7.08. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.22 and a 1 year high of $147.83. The company has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.78.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $623.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.79 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 48.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 40.70%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

