Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,488 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.06% of A10 Networks worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ATEN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in A10 Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 45.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,644 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in A10 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in A10 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in A10 Networks by 7.9% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Price Performance

ATEN stock opened at $17.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.19. A10 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $21.90.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $69.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.99 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 25.46%. A10 Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at A10 Networks

In related news, General Counsel Robert Scott Weber sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $43,150.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 61,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,980.82. This trade represents a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Friday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on ATEN

About A10 Networks

(Free Report)

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.