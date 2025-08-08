Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 327.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,754 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,545,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $475,714,000 after purchasing an additional 601,361 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,521,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $338,296,000 after purchasing an additional 24,681 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,284,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,444,000 after purchasing an additional 244,264 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,045,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $274,421,000 after buying an additional 258,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.4% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,954,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $307,504,000 after buying an additional 27,355 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

YUM opened at $142.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.73. The firm has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.73. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.13 and a 1 year high of $163.30.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.11% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.60, for a total transaction of $1,043,352.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 102,893 shares in the company, valued at $15,084,113.80. The trade was a 6.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.92, for a total value of $36,798.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,559.60. The trade was a 13.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,983 shares of company stock worth $2,187,764. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YUM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $164.00 target price on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $167.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.23.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Yum! Brands

About Yum! Brands

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.