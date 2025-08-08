Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Charles Schwab by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,739,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,286 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 11,653,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511,082 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Charles Schwab by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,056,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $865,538,000 after acquiring an additional 618,101 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 354.5% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 11,005,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,545,000 after acquiring an additional 8,584,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch SE grew its position in Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 10,810,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,257,000 after acquiring an additional 76,568 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW opened at $95.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $174.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.96. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52-week low of $61.16 and a 52-week high of $99.59.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 33.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 8,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total value of $761,454.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 105,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,303,891.24. The trade was a 7.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 173,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total value of $17,185,903.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 590,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,388,148.56. This represents a 22.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 308,016 shares of company stock valued at $29,341,433 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHW has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. William Blair downgraded Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 price objective on Charles Schwab and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.35.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.