Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Position in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,192 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.15% of Green Dot worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Green Dot by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,114,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,496,000 after acquiring an additional 363,831 shares in the last quarter. Walmart Inc. bought a new stake in Green Dot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,374,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Green Dot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,048,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GDOT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Green Dot from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Green Dot from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Green Dot Stock Performance

NYSE GDOT opened at $9.70 on Friday. Green Dot Corporation has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $13.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day moving average of $9.03. The company has a market capitalization of $532.55 million, a P/E ratio of -74.63 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.36. Green Dot had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $555.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Green Dot Corporation will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Dot Profile

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

