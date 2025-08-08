Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,045 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 285.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FR opened at $48.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.94. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $40.31 and a one year high of $58.17.

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $180.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.46 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 38.70% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.91.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

