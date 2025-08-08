Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 160 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Saia were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Heritage Family Offices LLP grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 4.1% in the first quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 127.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 4.6% in the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $284.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.99. Saia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $229.12 and a 12 month high of $624.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $283.57 and its 200 day moving average is $338.24.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $817.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.59 million. Saia had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SAIA. Wolfe Research raised Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Saia from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price target (up previously from $277.00) on shares of Saia in a report on Thursday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $455.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Saia from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Saia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $347.16.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

