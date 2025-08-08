Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 3,060 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Comerica during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Comerica by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Comerica by 19.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

CMA opened at $65.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $48.12 and a fifty-two week high of $73.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.68 and its 200 day moving average is $59.97.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.19. Comerica had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $849.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.41%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.40.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

