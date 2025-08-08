Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 34,107 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 77.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,107 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP grew its position in Iron Mountain by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP now owns 21,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 2.1%

Iron Mountain stock opened at $91.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of 656.58 and a beta of 1.07. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $72.33 and a 12-month high of $130.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.90.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 146.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.785 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 2,242.86%.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Mark Kidd sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total value of $612,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 91,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,292,083.62. This trade represents a 6.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.97, for a total value of $89,973.00. Following the sale, the director owned 36,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,404.55. This trade represents a 2.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,007 shares of company stock valued at $23,543,507 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IRM shares. Wall Street Zen raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

