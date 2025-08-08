Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 4,228 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,228 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 7.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Down 9.9%

Shares of NYSE:PBH opened at $67.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 2.82. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.94 and a 1 year high of $90.04. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.12.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $296.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.36 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 18.86%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare



Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

