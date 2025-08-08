Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 582 Shares of Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Alerus Financial were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Alerus Financial by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 666,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,824,000 after purchasing an additional 363,617 shares in the last quarter. Rhino Investment Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Alerus Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,849,000. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alerus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,557,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Alerus Financial by 2,346.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 287,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 276,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. purchased a new position in Alerus Financial in the fourth quarter worth $3,455,000. Institutional investors own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

ALRS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Alerus Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Alerus Financial from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Alerus Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Alerus Financial from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th.

Shares of ALRS stock opened at $20.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.72 and a 200 day moving average of $20.36. Alerus Financial has a 1 year low of $15.78 and a 1 year high of $24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.71.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.16. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $74.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.96 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Alerus Financial will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Alerus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 49.70%.

Alerus Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Alerus Financial, National Association that engages in the provision of various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Mortgage, Retirement and Benefit Services, and Wealth Management.

