Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 99 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Morningstar by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Morningstar by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Morningstar by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,701,000 after acquiring an additional 17,139 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Morningstar by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 194,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,393,000 after acquiring an additional 77,042 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Morningstar by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 188,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Morningstar from $339.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.86, for a total transaction of $2,246,485.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 9,442,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,924,627.66. This represents a 0.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,398 shares of company stock worth $15,079,996. 36.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MORN stock opened at $260.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $295.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.67. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.34 and a fifty-two week high of $365.00.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $605.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.84 million. Morningstar had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 17.22%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

