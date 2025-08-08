Federated Hermes Inc. Takes $893,000 Position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART)

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 40,629 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Integra LifeSciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2,418.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,799,944 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $39,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,480 shares in the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $28,940,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 170.3% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,431,100 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $32,457,000 after purchasing an additional 901,600 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,332,031 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $30,210,000 after purchasing an additional 618,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 860,563 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $19,518,000 after purchasing an additional 248,817 shares in the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $24.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.63.

Integra LifeSciences Price Performance

NASDAQ IART opened at $12.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $984.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.59 and a 200 day moving average of $17.37. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation has a one year low of $11.06 and a one year high of $27.13.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The life sciences company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $415.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.06 million. Integra LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 30.87% and a positive return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

