FibroBiologics Inc. (NASDAQ:FBLG) Receives $13.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

FibroBiologics Inc. (NASDAQ:FBLG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FBLG. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of FibroBiologics in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of FibroBiologics in a research report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FibroBiologics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FibroBiologics by 100.0% in the second quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 48,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 24,424 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in FibroBiologics in the first quarter worth $31,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in FibroBiologics during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in FibroBiologics during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

NASDAQ:FBLG opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. FibroBiologics has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $4.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of -0.74.

FibroBiologics (NASDAQ:FBLG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts expect that FibroBiologics will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FibroBiologics, Inc operates as a cell therapy, regenerative medicine company. It is developing a pipeline of treatments and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. It holds 150+ U.S. and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including disc degeneration, orthopedics, multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, wound healing, reversing organ involution, and cancer.

