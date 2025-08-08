FibroBiologics Inc. (NASDAQ:FBLG) Receives $13.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

FibroBiologics Inc. (NASDAQ:FBLG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on FBLG. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of FibroBiologics in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of FibroBiologics in a research report on Tuesday.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FibroBiologics
FibroBiologics Price Performance
NASDAQ:FBLG opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. FibroBiologics has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $4.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of -0.74.
FibroBiologics (NASDAQ:FBLG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts expect that FibroBiologics will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About FibroBiologics
FibroBiologics, Inc operates as a cell therapy, regenerative medicine company. It is developing a pipeline of treatments and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. It holds 150+ U.S. and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including disc degeneration, orthopedics, multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, wound healing, reversing organ involution, and cancer.
