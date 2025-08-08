Financial Analysis: Safe Pro Group (SPAI) versus Its Rivals

Safe Pro Group (NASDAQ:SPAI – Get Free Report) is one of 260 public companies in the “Technology Services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Safe Pro Group to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Safe Pro Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safe Pro Group -500.73% -363.40% -239.29% Safe Pro Group Competitors -253.05% -105.39% -20.18%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Safe Pro Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safe Pro Group 0 0 0 1 4.00 Safe Pro Group Competitors 460 2114 4674 233 2.63

Earnings and Valuation

Safe Pro Group presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 125.35%. As a group, “Technology Services” companies have a potential upside of 20.90%. Given Safe Pro Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Safe Pro Group is more favorable than its rivals.

This table compares Safe Pro Group and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Safe Pro Group $2.17 million -$7.43 million -4.38 Safe Pro Group Competitors $1.24 billion $32.01 million -20.91

Safe Pro Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Safe Pro Group. Safe Pro Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.3% of shares of all “Technology Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 54.8% of Safe Pro Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of shares of all “Technology Services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Safe Pro Group rivals beat Safe Pro Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Safe Pro Group Company Profile

Safe Pro Group, Inc. engages in the provision and acquisition of security and protection products. Its products include Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) software technology and photogrammetry analysis tools, bullet and blast resistant personal protection equipment, and aerial managed services and mission-critical uncrewed solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Safe-PRO USA, Airborne Response, and Safe Pro AI. The company was founded by Daniyel Erdberg on December 15, 2021 and is headquartered in Aventura, FL.

