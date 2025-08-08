Financial Contrast: ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) vs. Roadrunner Transportation Systems (OTCMKTS:RRTS)

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) and Roadrunner Transportation Systems (OTCMKTS:RRTS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Get ArcBest alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ArcBest and Roadrunner Transportation Systems”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ArcBest $4.18 billion 0.39 $173.96 million $6.72 10.66 Roadrunner Transportation Systems $32.72 million 2.88 -$2.09 million N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ArcBest has higher revenue and earnings than Roadrunner Transportation Systems.

99.3% of ArcBest shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Roadrunner Transportation Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of ArcBest shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Roadrunner Transportation Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ArcBest and Roadrunner Transportation Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ArcBest 0 7 6 0 2.46 Roadrunner Transportation Systems 0 0 0 0 0.00

ArcBest presently has a consensus target price of $90.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.61%. Given ArcBest’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe ArcBest is more favorable than Roadrunner Transportation Systems.

Risk & Volatility

ArcBest has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Roadrunner Transportation Systems has a beta of 3.79, suggesting that its stock price is 279% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ArcBest and Roadrunner Transportation Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ArcBest 3.90% 8.67% 4.66% Roadrunner Transportation Systems N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ArcBest beats Roadrunner Transportation Systems on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ArcBest

(Get Free Report)

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products. The segment also offers motor carrier freight transportation services to customers in Mexico through arrangements with trucking companies. The Asset-Light segment provides ground expedite services; third-party transportation brokerage services by sourcing various capacity solutions, including dry van over-the-road, temperature-controlled and refrigerated, flatbed, intermodal or container shipping, and specialized equipment; less-than- and full container load ocean transportation services; warehousing and distribution services; managed transportation services; and moving services to do-it-yourself' consumer, as well as provides final mile, time critical, product launch, retail logistics, supply chain optimization, and trade show shipping services. This segment also offers premium logistics services, such as deployment of specialized equipment to meet linehaul requirements; international freight transportation with air, ocean, and ground services; and engages in the final mile, time-critical, product launch, retail logistics, supply chain optimization, brokered LTL, and trade show shipping activities. The company was formerly known as Arkansas Best Corporation and changed its name to ArcBest Corporation in May 2014. ArcBest Corporation was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

About Roadrunner Transportation Systems

(Get Free Report)

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. provides asset-right transportation and asset-light logistics services. It operates through four segments: Ascent Transportation Management (Ascent TM), Ascent On-Demand (Ascent OD), Less-than-Truckload (LTL), and Truckload (TL). The company offers domestic freight management solutions, including asset-backed truckload brokerage, specialized/heavy haul, LTL shipment execution, LTL carrier rate negotiations, access to its transportation management system, and freight audit/payment. It also provides air and ground expedite services for the transportation of automotive and industrial parts, paper products, and steel, as well as frozen and refrigerated foods, including dairy, poultry and meat, and consumers products, such as foods and beverages. In addition, the company arranges the pickup and delivery of TL freight through its 30 TL service centers in the United States; offers dry van truckload, temperature-controlled truckload, and logistics and warehouse services; and provides pickup, consolidation, linehaul, deconsolidation, and delivery of LTL shipments in the United States and Canada through 27 LTL service centers and approximately 140 third-party delivery agents. Further, the company provides international air and ocean freight forwarding, customs brokerage, regulatory compliance, project and order management, and retail consolidation services. It operates through a network of independent brokerage agents, direct sales force, company brokers, and commissioned sales representatives. The company offers its services under the Roadrunner and Ascent Global Logistics brands. Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.