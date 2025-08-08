Financial Contrast: Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) and Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM)

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) and Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Federal Realty Investment Trust has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kimco Realty has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Federal Realty Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $4.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Kimco Realty pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Federal Realty Investment Trust pays out 126.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Kimco Realty pays out 120.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Federal Realty Investment Trust has increased its dividend for 58 consecutive years and Kimco Realty has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Federal Realty Investment Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

93.9% of Federal Realty Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.3% of Kimco Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Federal Realty Investment Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Kimco Realty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Federal Realty Investment Trust and Kimco Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federal Realty Investment Trust 28.01% 11.27% 4.05% Kimco Realty 28.54% 5.58% 2.99%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Federal Realty Investment Trust and Kimco Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federal Realty Investment Trust 0 6 8 0 2.57 Kimco Realty 0 9 5 2 2.56

Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus target price of $111.2857, suggesting a potential upside of 20.40%. Kimco Realty has a consensus target price of $24.5667, suggesting a potential upside of 16.02%. Given Federal Realty Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Federal Realty Investment Trust is more favorable than Kimco Realty.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Federal Realty Investment Trust and Kimco Realty”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federal Realty Investment Trust $1.20 billion 6.59 $295.21 million $3.49 26.48 Kimco Realty $2.04 billion 7.04 $410.79 million $0.83 25.51

Kimco Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Federal Realty Investment Trust. Kimco Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Federal Realty Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

About Kimco Realty

(Get Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

