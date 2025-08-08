Financial Contrast: Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) versus Chemed (NYSE:CHE)

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) and Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chemed and Ontrak”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chemed $2.51 billion 2.52 $302.00 million $19.45 22.31 Ontrak $10.85 million 0.14 -$25.49 million ($15.81) -0.02

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Chemed has higher revenue and earnings than Ontrak. Ontrak is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chemed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

95.8% of Chemed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.0% of Ontrak shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Chemed shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Ontrak shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Chemed and Ontrak’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chemed 11.56% 25.83% 17.77% Ontrak -274.20% -269.88% -128.35%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Chemed and Ontrak, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chemed 0 1 3 0 2.75 Ontrak 0 0 2 0 3.00

Chemed presently has a consensus price target of $579.75, suggesting a potential upside of 33.59%. Ontrak has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6,755.18%. Given Ontrak’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ontrak is more favorable than Chemed.

Volatility and Risk

Chemed has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ontrak has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Chemed beats Ontrak on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc. operates as an artificial intelligence powered, telehealth-enabled, and virtualized healthcare company that provides in-person services to third-party payors in the United States. Its technology-enabled platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages and guides them to and through the care they need. The company's technology enabled OnTrak program provides healthcare solutions to members with behavioral conditions that cause or exacerbate chronic medical conditions, such as diabetes, hypertension, coronary artery disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and congestive heart failure. The OnTrak integrates evidence-based psychosocial and medical interventions delivered in-person or via telehealth along with care coaching and in-market community care coordinators, who address the social and environmental determinants of health. The company was formerly known as Catasys, Inc. and changed its name to Ontrak, Inc. in July 2020. Ontrak, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

