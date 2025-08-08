First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.90.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FCF shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO James R. Reske sold 2,190 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $36,485.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 90,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,498.36. The trade was a 2.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Todd D. Brice acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.09 per share, with a total value of $112,630.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,945. This represents a 200.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCF. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 13,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 10.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Price Performance

Shares of FCF stock opened at $16.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.92. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $19.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.84.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $131.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

First Commonwealth Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 41.54%.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

