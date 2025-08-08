First Solar’s (FSLR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. UBS Group currently has a $275.00 target price on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $255.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on First Solar from $267.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on First Solar from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on First Solar from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on First Solar from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on First Solar from $204.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.67.

FSLR stock opened at $185.60 on Tuesday. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $116.56 and a fifty-two week high of $262.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.10 and a 200-day moving average of $153.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.48.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Solar will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 1,868 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total value of $278,481.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,998 shares in the company, valued at $894,181.84. The trade was a 23.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 9,557 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.05, for a total value of $1,481,812.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 8,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,136.85. The trade was a 54.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,976 shares of company stock worth $2,515,172. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 126.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 152 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in First Solar by 138.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 172 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in First Solar by 69.4% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 183 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

