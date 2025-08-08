First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Shares Sold by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FPXI. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 78,980.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 19,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Price Performance

FPXI opened at $55.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.32 million, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.49. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $41.17 and a 12-month high of $56.89.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a $0.3479 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%.

The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

