First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 429.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,231 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CIBR. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $53,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of CIBR opened at $71.19 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $53.24 and a twelve month high of $76.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.96.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a $0.0898 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

