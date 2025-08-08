First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FSCS) Stock Position Lifted by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FSCS – Free Report) by 1,827.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,441 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSCS. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF by 137,400.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $170,000.

FSCS opened at $35.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.57 million, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.03. First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.22 and a fifty-two week high of $38.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.98 and a 200-day moving average of $35.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a $0.0749 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th.

The First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF (FSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The SMID Capital Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 100 well-capitalized small- and mid-cap US companies perceived to hold strong market positions. FSCS was launched on Jun 20, 2017 and is issued by First Trust.

