First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Benchmark

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Benchmark from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.91% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Stephens lowered their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. TD Cowen upped their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Watch Restaurant Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.09.

NASDAQ:FWRG opened at $17.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.91. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $22.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $307.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. First Watch Restaurant Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder International L.P. Advent sold 4,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $66,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 14,689,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,939,824.80. This trade represents a 23.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 207.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 8,815.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

