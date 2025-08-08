Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.5625.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Floor & Decor from $91.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,041,000 after buying an additional 33,773 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,236,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 46,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period.

NYSE:FND opened at $79.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.68. Floor & Decor has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $124.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.22.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

