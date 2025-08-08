Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.5625.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Floor & Decor from $91.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Floor & Decor
Floor & Decor Stock Down 0.2%
NYSE:FND opened at $79.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.68. Floor & Decor has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $124.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.22.
Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Floor & Decor Company Profile
Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
