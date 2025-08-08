Flowers Foods (FLO) to Release Earnings on Friday

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2025 Prepared Remarks quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 15th. Analysts expect Flowers Foods to post earnings of $0.30 per share and revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. Flowers Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.050-1.150 EPS.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 16th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Flowers Foods to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Price Performance

Shares of FLO opened at $16.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.32. Flowers Foods has a fifty-two week low of $15.27 and a fifty-two week high of $23.87.

Flowers Foods Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a $0.2475 dividend. This is a boost from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.67%.

In other Flowers Foods news, Director Thomas Caldecot Chubb III bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 45,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,133.68. This trade represents a 7.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Jameson Mcfadden purchased 3,000 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.92 per share, with a total value of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 532,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,009,493.92. This represents a 0.57% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $202,440 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flowers Foods

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLO. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 209.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 949,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,054,000 after buying an additional 642,942 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 744,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,157,000 after purchasing an additional 81,066 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Flowers Foods by 7.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 976,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,562,000 after purchasing an additional 65,258 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Flowers Foods during the first quarter worth $499,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 150,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after buying an additional 14,476 shares during the period. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on FLO. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Flowers Foods from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FLO

About Flowers Foods

(Get Free Report)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.