Forterra plc (OTCMKTS:FTTRF) Short Interest Up 69.2% in July

Forterra plc (OTCMKTS:FTTRF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,200 shares, agrowthof69.2% from the June 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22.0 days.

Forterra Price Performance

FTTRF stock opened at $3.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.99. Forterra has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $3.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Forterra in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Forterra in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra plc engages in the manufacture and sale of building products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. It offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks for internal and external applications, such as foundations, floors and walls, and detailing; bespoke precast concrete products comprising jetfloor, hollowcore, beam and block, and flooring, as well as box culverts, omnia bridge decks, and retaining walls for infrastructure; and crosswall frames, stairs and landings, stadia components, and columns and beams for structural projects.

