Fortuna Mining (NYSE:FSM) Trading Down 11.7% on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Fortuna Mining Corp. (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) fell 11.7% during trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $6.35 and last traded at $6.25. 4,276,829 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 14,848,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.07.

The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $230.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.00 million. Fortuna Mining had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 12.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FSM. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Fortuna Mining from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortuna Mining in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Fortuna Mining from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Fortuna Mining from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underperformer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Institutional Trading of Fortuna Mining

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Fortuna Mining by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Fortuna Mining by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 36,963 shares in the last quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A. acquired a new stake in Fortuna Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Fortuna Mining by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 292,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 39,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fortuna Mining by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 7,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Mining Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.85.

Fortuna Mining Company Profile

Fortuna Mining Corp. engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d’Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d’Ivoire.

Featured Stories

