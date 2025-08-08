Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 65.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in FOX were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FOX. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its position in shares of FOX by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 5,706,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,010,000 after buying an additional 759,874 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in FOX by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,468,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,908,000 after acquiring an additional 131,018 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in FOX by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,523,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,703,000 after acquiring an additional 83,904 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,417,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,857,000 after purchasing an additional 227,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of FOX by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,642,000 after purchasing an additional 51,662 shares during the last quarter. 26.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FOX news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 39,642 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $2,192,202.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 133,923 shares in the company, valued at $7,405,941.90. The trade was a 22.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOX opened at $49.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Fox Corporation has a 1-year low of $35.89 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.69.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. FOX had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Fox Corporation will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a half year 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.00%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

