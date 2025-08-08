Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) Shares Acquired by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 143.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNV. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 494.7% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on FNV. UBS Group raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.13.

FNV opened at $171.31 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Corporation has a twelve month low of $112.70 and a twelve month high of $179.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a PE ratio of 53.54, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $164.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.91.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $368.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.79 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 50.39% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Corporation will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

