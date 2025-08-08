Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.8750.
FBRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Jones Trading decreased their target price on Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.
Get Our Latest Report on Franklin BSP Realty Trust
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin BSP Realty Trust
Franklin BSP Realty Trust Price Performance
NYSE FBRT opened at $10.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $893.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 81.24 and a quick ratio of 81.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.74. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $13.74.
Franklin BSP Realty Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.90%.
Franklin BSP Realty Trust Company Profile
Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Franklin BSP Realty Trust
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Why Monolithic Power’s Earnings and Guidance Ignited a Rally
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- AppLovin’s Q2 Miss Spooks Market, But Wall Street Doubles Down
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Microsoft Stock Gains as Analysts Boost Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.