Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.8750.

Get Franklin BSP Realty Trust alerts:

FBRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Jones Trading decreased their target price on Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Get Our Latest Report on Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 89,189 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 20,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 9,559 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FBRT opened at $10.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $893.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 81.24 and a quick ratio of 81.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.74. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $13.74.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.90%.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.