Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Shares Up 6.6% After Analyst Upgrade

Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES – Get Free Report) shot up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from GBX 1,850 to GBX 2,100. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Fresnillo traded as high as GBX 1,655 ($22.26) and last traded at GBX 1,620.32 ($21.79). 2,149,009 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 2,530,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,520 ($20.44).

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FRES. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 1,620 ($21.79) to GBX 1,700 ($22.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 805 ($10.83) to GBX 980 ($13.18) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 1,300 ($17.48) to GBX 1,700 ($22.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,472 ($19.80).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,430.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,082.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.55, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of £15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 62.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.15.

Fresnillo plc is the world’s largest silver producer and Mexico’s largest gold producer, listed on the London and Mexican stock exchanges.

The Group seeks to create value for stakeholders across precious metal cycles, focusing on high-potential silver and gold projects that can be developed into low cost, world-class mines.

Following a decade of consistent and successful progress, the Group is now focused on consolidating its growth and advancing its pipeline in order to deliver further growth in the years ahead.

