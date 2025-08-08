Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Shares Up 6.6% on Analyst Upgrade

Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.6% on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from GBX 1,850 to GBX 2,100. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Fresnillo traded as high as GBX 1,655 ($22.26) and last traded at GBX 1,620.32 ($21.79). 2,149,009 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 2,530,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,520 ($20.44).

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FRES. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 1,300 ($17.48) to GBX 1,700 ($22.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 1,620 ($21.79) to GBX 1,700 ($22.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 805 ($10.83) to GBX 980 ($13.18) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fresnillo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,472 ($19.80).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.55, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 5.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,430.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,082.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 62.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.15.

Fresnillo plc is the world’s largest silver producer and Mexico’s largest gold producer, listed on the London and Mexican stock exchanges.

The Group seeks to create value for stakeholders across precious metal cycles, focusing on high-potential silver and gold projects that can be developed into low cost, world-class mines.

Following a decade of consistent and successful progress, the Group is now focused on consolidating its growth and advancing its pipeline in order to deliver further growth in the years ahead.

