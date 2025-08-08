Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Upgraded to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $20.00.

FLGT has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday.

Fulgent Genetics Price Performance

FLGT opened at $20.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 0.83. Fulgent Genetics has a 1-year low of $14.57 and a 1-year high of $24.61.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.30. Fulgent Genetics had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jian Xie sold 1,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $38,471.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 372,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,653,840.74. This trade represents a 0.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 471,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,704,000 after buying an additional 133,215 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 514,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,499,000 after buying an additional 11,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 128,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 41,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company’s clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, reproductive health, and other diseases.

